FM underscores importance of Iraq's ties with Gulf

January 31, 2023 at 2:21 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Iraq, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, US
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein makes a speech as he holds a joint press conference Baghdad, Iraq [Murtadha Al-Sudani - Anadolu Agency]
Iraq's Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein has reiterated the importance of building close relations with regional countries, stressing that Baghdad needs the Gulf Arab states.

In an interview with Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya TV channel on Sunday, the top diplomat pointed out that Iraq's relationship with Saudi Arabia is strong, and joint committees between the two countries will be discussed, adding that Iraq's national interest determines the policy of relations with others.

He stressed that Baghdad should not be a launching pad for attacks on countries in the region, and that it cannot be used to encroach on neighbouring countries, stressing on the absence of foreign combat forces in the country.

He indicated that tension between the United States and Iran affect Iraq.

Iraqi-Gulf relations have witnessed remarkable positive developments since former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi took office in 2020. The development of these ties resulted in signing major deals, the most prominent of which was the economy and investment agreement, as well as seeing Iraq host the Gulf Football Cup in Basra city last month.

