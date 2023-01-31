Israel rights group submits objection to US plans to build new embassy in Jerusalem

Adalah yesterday filed an objection against the Jerusalem District Planning Committee over the US' plan to build a new embassy on illegally confiscated Palestinian land in Jerusalem.

Action was taken on behalf of 12 of the descendants of the original Palestinian owners of the land, with the rights group calling on Washington to "immediately cancel" its plans to build the embassy.

"If the US proceeds with this plan, it will be a full-throated endorsement of Israel's illegal confiscation of private Palestinian property in violation of international law," a letter to the US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"Additionally, the State Department will be actively participating in violating the private property rights of its own citizens."

These descendants include four US citizens, three Jordanian residents and five East Jerusalem residents.

According to Wafa news agency, the land was confiscated by the Israeli government under the Absentees' Property Law of 1950, which Adalah says is one of the most arbitrary, discriminatory and draconian laws enacted in the state of Israel.

The Absentees' Property Law was the main legal instrument used by Israel to take possession of the land belonging to the internal and external Palestinian refugees and Muslim Waqf properties across the newly formed state.

Adalah also highlighted that the confiscation of the land on which the US Diplomatic Compound is to be built violates international law, in particular, Article 46 of The Hague Regulations.

