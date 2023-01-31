Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon arrests Arab Israeli after crossing border

A picture taken on October 12, 2020, shows an Israeli soldier walking up to the gate of the Rosh Hanikra Crossing, also known as the Ras Al Naqoura Crossing, between Israel and Lebanon [JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images]
An Arab Israeli citizen was arrested by Lebanese security services on Monday morning after crossing the border from the occupation state, it has been reported.

According to Lebanon's 24 news website, the man in his 30s climbed over the border fence near the Lebanese village of Zaheriya. It added that the man is being questioned by Lebanese Military Intelligence officers.

The Israeli occupation army said that it is negotiating for the release of the man through intermediaries, reported the Times of Israel.

In 2021, an Arab Israeli man in his 20s from the Negev crossed into Lebanon. He was held in custody by the Lebanese for a month. Last week, the Israeli army open fire at two Syrians near the border fence, killing one of them. The other fled the scene. It was revealed later that they were hunters.

