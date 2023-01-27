UN urges maintaining calm on border between Lebanon, Israel

The United Nations has stressed on the importance of maintaining calm on the border between Lebanon and Israel, Anadolu News Agency reported.

This came in a statement issued Thursday by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, during a visit to Lebanon where he met a number of Lebanese officials, including Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri and Foreign Minister, Abdullah Bou Habib.

In his statement, Lacroix said he stressed, during the meetings with Lebanese officials, "the importance of maintaining the existing calm along the 120-kilometre Blue Line, to achieve lasting peace in the region".

He also appreciated "Lebanon's commitment to Security Council Resolution 1701, which forms the core of UNIFIL's current mandate, and the public support the Mission has received in the country".

Last week, the border area between the two countries witnessed brief tension after the Lebanese Army prevented an Israeli army bulldozer from completing excavation work after breaching the "technical fence" that separates Lebanon from Israel.

The Blue Line is the line set by the United Nations for the Israeli Forces' withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000.

Lebanon often accuses Israel of violating its airspace and territorial waters, especially to bomb sites within Syria.

