Lebanon state of alert after Israeli forces approach border fence

January 23, 2023
Israeli soldiers are seen as Lebanese soldiers prevent Israeli army's heavy duty machines to operate at the border near "Blue Line", which is under surveillance of United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon, claiming the Israeli army violate the Lebanese soil in Kfarkela, Lebanon on January 19, 2023. [Ali Abdo - Anadolu Agency]
The Lebanese army declared a state of alert on Sunday after Israeli forces approached "the technical fence" that separates the two countries, Anadolu has reported.

"Enemy Israeli forces consisting of two Bucklin bulldozers, a D9 bulldozer, an armoured personnel carrier and infantry" advanced towards the fence near the Hounin Valley in southern Lebanon, explained the Lebanese National News Agency. It added that the Lebanese army responded by mobilising its forces to prevent the Israelis from breaching the so-called Blue Line.

Last Thursday, the Lebanese army forced an Israeli army bulldozer to stop excavation work after breaching the technical fence. At the time, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) brought in additional reinforcements to prevent any further escalation. The Israeli army claimed that the bulldozer was doing "routine engineering work" in the area.

The Blue Line is the line set by the UN for Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000. Israel is accused frequently of violating Lebanese airspace and territorial waters, especially to bomb sites within Syria.

