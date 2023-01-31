Latest News
Turkiye signs 10-year gas deal with Oman -Turkish Energy Minister
Tunisia President blames hatred of Parliament for low turnout in elections
UK Court considers legality of resuming arms sales to Saudi Arabia
Gaza municipalities call for help to meet citizens' needs
Israeli discrimination: Interest rates higher for Arab citizens than Jews
General strike in Jerusalem in protest of israeli demolitions
Israel: state violence against Palestinians is surging, says rights group
Thousands of factory workers go on strike in Egypt protesting poor pay amid soaring food costs
Libya stability will not come through elections alone, says UN special envoy
Malaysian parliament speaker hails Turkiye's Erdogan as 'champion of Muslims'
Syria and Iraq agree on cross-border trade
Russia, Saudi discuss efforts to maintain oil markets' stability
Egypt's new IMF deal leaves economic rights of millions unprotected
UNRWA Gaza employees strike in protest at recruitment issues
Cluster munitions continue to claim lives in Syria
