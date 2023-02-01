Israel's finance minister refuses to transfer tax money to PA

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has dismissed reports published by an Israeli channel that his ministry transferred tax money to the Palestinian Authority.

According to the Israeli media, Smotrich categorically denied the news reported by Israeli TV Channel 12 that his ministry transferred tax money to the Palestinian Authority prior to the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Smotrich described the report as a complete lie, adding that his ministry is planning a series of punitive measures against the PA for the latter's alleged encouragement of what he described as "terrorism". This comes amid Israel's escalation of security measures against Palestinians.

