South Korea to build nuclear plant in Turkiye

South Korea has conveyed its preliminary proposal to Turkiye for constructing a major nuclear power plant in Turkiye, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) presented the proposal regarding the construction of four reactors capable of providing 1,400 megawatts (MW) of electricity in the northern province of Sinop.

The project is forecast to be worth about 40 trillion won ($32.55 billion).

