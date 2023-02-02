Portuguese / Spanish / English

South Korea to build nuclear plant in Turkiye

February 2, 2023 at 7:49 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, News, South Korea, Turkey
A model of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Mersin, Turkey [Wikicommons]
A model of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Mersin, Turkey [Wikicommons]
 February 2, 2023 at 7:49 pm

South Korea has conveyed its preliminary proposal to Turkiye for constructing a major nuclear power plant in Turkiye, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) presented the proposal regarding the construction of four reactors capable of providing 1,400 megawatts (MW) of electricity in the northern province of Sinop.

The project is forecast to be worth about 40 trillion won ($32.55 billion).

READ: Turkiye slams Western countries for closing consulates over security reasons

Categories
Asia & AmericasEurope & RussiaNewsSouth KoreaTurkey
Show Comments
International perspectives on apartheid and decolonization in Palestine
Show Comments