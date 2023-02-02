Turkiye slams Western countries for closing consulates over security reasons

Turkish Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, on Thursday described the move by some Western countries of closing their consulates in Turkiye citing security reasons as "psychological warfare" against his nation, Anadolu News Agency reports.

During an event in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Soylu touched upon the temporary consulate closures by countries including Germany, the UK and the Netherland in Turkiye, saying: "On a day when we set our target of 60 million tourists, at a time when we announced that 51.5 million tourists came and we achieved a tourism income of $46 billion, they were on the verge of launching a new psychological war (against) Turkiye. That is very clear."

Underlining Turkiye's fight against Daesh terror group continues, Soylu said that they have carried out 60 operations against the terror group this year, so far. "In 2022, we carried out 1,042 operations, almost three operations per day."

