Erdogan: No legal, constitutional impediment to my candidacy for presidency again

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that there is no legal obstacle to his candidacy for the presidency this summer.

In an interview aired on national TV channel TRT yesterday, Erdogan added that his bid for another presidential term is in line with the law and the constitution.

"The people chose me as the first president in the presidential system," he said.

"'The Turkish Centerury is the name of the period during which Turkiye will become one of the most prominent countries in the world with the strength and experience it has gained in the past period."

Erdogan expressed his willingness to cooperate with those who believe in and respect the values upon which the People's Alliance is based.

The People's Alliance was formed on 20 February 2018 between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) to run in the general elections together.

