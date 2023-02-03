Israel seizes 123 acres to expand settler-only road 

The Israeli Occupation authorities decided to seize 500 dunams (123.6 acres) of land from the villages of Jaba and Hizma, located north-east of Occupied Jerusalem, to expand a bypass road used by settlers.

According to a Wafa news agency correspondent, the Israeli authorities have informed the two villages of its plan to seize lands for the main north-south highway in the Occupied West Bank, which is used by Palestinians and Jewish settlers, known as Highway 60.

International law considers the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territory, and all settlements and outposts there are illegal.

Moreover, Israel has been demolishing Palestinian-owned structures last month, including commercial facilities and workshops near the entrance to the town of Hizma, under the pretext of not having a permit, to make room for the expansion of the road.

The Occupation Forces closed the entrance to the town, set up a military checkpoint at the Martyr Ariba roundabout, surrounded commercial establishments and prevented their owners and residents from entering the area until the demolition process was completed.

Last year, the Occupation authorities demolished about 950 homes and establishments in the West Bank and Jerusalem, 65 of which were forced to demolish their establishments themselves. It also issued demolition orders for 2,290 other homes and establishments, according to official data published by the Land Research Centre.