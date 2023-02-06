100 Palestine families to be made homeless in Jerusalem under Ben-Gvir's orders

Israeli media outlets yesterday reported that the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has ordered the Israeli police to prepare to demolish a residential building in occupied Jerusalem.

According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation Kan, police are preparing to demolish a residential building in occupied East Jerusalem, on Ben-Gvir's orders, with the deployment of 500 security officers. About 100 Palestinians live in the building. The channel reported that the implementation of the demolition order has been delayed for years for various reasons.

The channel quoted security officials who warned that the demolition could lead to violent confrontations in the area.

Jerusalemite sources stated that the building consists of four floors and is inhabited by 12 Palestinian families. It is in the Wadi Qaddum neighbourhood in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

