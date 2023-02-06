African leaders express condolences over deadly quake in Turkiye

Leaders of African countries and continental bodies, on Monday, expressed their condolences and showed solidarity with Ankara after a strong earthquake hit southern Turkiye and Syria, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Some of those who expressed condolences included the presidents of Somalia, Senegal, Burundi and Gambia, among others.

Continental bodies included the African Union, the East African Community and the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

"Africa stands in unwavering solidarity and sorrow with the government and people of #Turkiye and #Syria following the devastating earthquake that led to the deaths of more than a thousand innocent people and wreaking terrible infrastructural damage,'' Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, wrote in a brief statement on Twitter.

Macky Sall, the President of Senegal, extended his heartfelt condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Bashar Al-Assad, following the earthquake.

"Peace to the souls of the victims and speedy recovery to the injured," he wrote on Twitter.

Somali President, Hassan Sheikh Mahamud, also offered his deepest condolences to the Turkish people and the President.

"On behalf of the Somali People and Government, I offer my deepest condolences to the Turkish people, and President @RTErdogan, due to the earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaraş and felt in many cities, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,'' he wrote.

Gambian President, Adama Barrow, also condoled with Turkiye and Syria sending well wishes and prayers for the victims and their families.

Burundi's President, Evariste Ndayishimiye, also expressed sadness for the numerous deaths, devastation and destruction caused by the earthquakes in Turkiye.

"This is one of the most powerful quakes to have hit the region, leading to the tragic loss of life and destruction of property. I assure the brotherly peoples of Turkey and Syria of my great compassion and of the good will of the people of Kenya in this time of profound grief,'' Foreign Minister, Alfred Mutua said.

The Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a regional block in the Horn of Africa, said it is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and destruction as a result of the earthquake.

The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured "in the tragic calamities".

The East African Community, a block of six countries, also offered condolences to the governments and people of Turkiye and Syria.