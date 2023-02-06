Palestine searches for citizens after migrant boat sinks off Greece

The Palestinian Embassy in Greece is following up on the news that a dinghy sank near the Greek island of Leros, seeking updates on whether the victims included Palestinians, a Foreign Ministry official told the Ma'an news agency.

Approximately 29 people, most of whom were women and children, were rescued, while several others are still missing and searches are continuing, Ambassador Ahmed Al-Deek said.

Al-Deek pointed out that despite the bad weather in the area where the boat sank, the Greek coast guard found the body of a woman on the beach, and a young child died after attempts to resuscitate him.

The Palestinian embassy in Greece said it is following up on this to find out if there were Palestinian citizens on board the boat.

