Israel minister threatens to respond with 50 missiles for every rocket fired from Gaza

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to shower 50 missiles on Gaza in response to each missile fired from the Strip toward Israel.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Ben-Gvir said the Israeli response to Palestinian resistance attacks must be comprehensive.

He said that he hopes that the government will implement his vision of responding to Hamas rockets, adding that he is optimistic and believes this will materialise.

Palestinian resistance groups fire rockets at Israel in response to its brutal ongoing occupation and attacks against Palestinians both in the Strip and across the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The majority of rockets cause minimal material damage and rarely lead to deaths.

