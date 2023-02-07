Strong winds, cold temperatures hit Gaza [Mo Asad/MEMO] Strong winds, cold temperatures hit Gaza [Mo Asad/MEMO] Strong winds, cold temperatures hit Gaza [Mo Asad/MEMO] Strong winds, cold temperatures hit Gaza [Mo Asad/MEMO] Strong winds, cold temperatures hit Gaza [Mo Asad/MEMO] Strong winds, cold temperatures hit Gaza [Mo Asad/MEMO]

The Gaza Strip was hit by waves as a low pressure system led to winds of up to 80 kilometres an hour and low temperatures today.

Advanced warnings were issued to fishermen, with fears the weather conditions could continue for a couple of days. Many removed their boats from the water so they wouldn't be damaged by the strong waves.

Palestinians in the Strip have been told not to go to the beach or try to watch from the coast as the strong waves hit the shore in case the waves get larger and strike higher ground.

The severe weather conditions are exacerbating the situation in which Palestinians already find themselves as a result of the Israeli siege and the subsequent cuts to electricity which limits their ability to heat their homes during these cold spells.

