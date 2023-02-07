Palestine: Schools to close due to bad weather  

The Palestinian Ministry of Education has suspended schools today in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip following the Emergency Committee's recommendation regarding the weather.

In a statement issued yesterday and cited by the Palestinian News Agency Wafa, the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Education said it will close all schools to preserve student safety.

The Palestine Meteorological Department forecasts that the West Bank and Gaza will be affected by a deep depression accompanied by an air mass of polar origin, which could cause a significant drop in temperatures in addition to wind and rain.

