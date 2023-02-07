Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestine: Schools to close due to bad weather  

February 7, 2023 at 9:16 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians gather set fire to warm up during cold weather of winter season in Gaza City, Gaza on January 24, 2022 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency]
The Palestinian Ministry of Education has suspended schools today in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip following the Emergency Committee's recommendation regarding the weather.

In a statement issued yesterday and cited by the Palestinian News Agency Wafa, the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Education said it will close all schools to preserve student safety.

The Palestine Meteorological Department forecasts that the West Bank and Gaza will be affected by a deep depression accompanied by an air mass of polar origin, which could cause a significant drop in temperatures in addition to wind and rain.

