Ahmed Douma in danger after Egypt places him with Daesh members in prison, family says

The family of Egyptian political detainee Ahmed Douma said in a statement that his prison conditions have been worsening each day since he was transferred from the Tora prison to the Badr prison.

Douma does not feel safe in the Badr prison after the prison service made him spend his outdoor time with defendants who are accused of being members of the Daesh militant group.

Douma's family added in its statement, which was reported by the Egyptian Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms, that Douma's life is in danger.

Making him leave his cell for outdoor time at the same time as Daesh suspects has left him subject to verbal attacks on more than one occasion, they said.

"Our question to the authorities is until when will this [treatment] of Douma in particular continue? We call on those with wisdom to intervene to end this farce and release him as soon as possible." Douma's family said in their statement.

