Israel: Most lethal car accidents involve Arab youth

Arab youth under 24 years old are involved in the majority of lethal car accidents in Israel, Israeli Green Light organisation said in a report issued yesterday.

The report found that about 25,000 car accidents took place in 2022 and so far in 2023, most of them carried involved young Arab drivers.

The group, which is specialised in road safety, called on the Israeli Transportation Ministry to implement its plan, known as the National Plan for Road Safety, to save the lives of drivers and others.

Thirty people, including five Arabs, have been killed in car accidents since the start of 2023, compared to 27 during the same period in 2022.

Last year, the report said, 352 people were killed in car accidents, including 115 Arabs, 369 were killed in 2021, including 109 Arabs, 306 in 2020, including 99 Arabs, and 355 in 2019 including 110 Arabs.

READ: Israeli soldier killed, 3 injured in grenade explosion at West Bank base