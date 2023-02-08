Sudan forces sign 'political consensus document' for a new government

Sudanese forces yesterday signed a "political consensus document" announcing their intention to start consultations to implement a new road map to end the transitional period.

This was released in a press conference in Cairo held by representatives of these forces at the conclusion of a six-day Sudanese dialogue workshop.

Among the signatories are the Sudan Liberation Army and Justice and Equality movements, the Democratic Union parties, the White Army, and the Republican Party. This also included the Supreme Council of Beja and Independent Amaudities (eastern Sudan), according to the Egyptian News Agency.

The Secretary-General of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, Mubarak Ardol, said during the conference that "the document did not specify names for a candidate for the position of prime minister."

He added that it "calls for the formation of a transitional constituent body that chooses the supreme leaders of the state, starting with the prime minister, the sovereign council and parliament."

As for the formation of the body, Ardol explained that it "will consist of a hundred male and female members."

READ: Sudan's army chief warns politicians against interfering with military

During the press conference, Minni Arko Minawi, leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement and governor of Darfur, said:"We do not claim that all the Sudanese people will rally behind these results."

Head of the Umma Party, Mubarak Al-Mahdi, said: "The next step is to sit down with the military component, the international quartet (the US, Britain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE) and mediators to discuss the government formation process."

The agreement aims to resolve the Sudanese crisis that has been going on since 25 October 2021, when the head of the Sovereignty Council, Army Commander, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan imposed exceptional measures, including the dissolution of the Sovereignty Council and the transitional ministers, the arrest of ministers and politicians, the declaration of a state of emergency, and the dismissal of governors.