Yemen: Saudi ambassador and UN envoy discuss efforts to end crisis 'peacefully'

The Saudi ambassador to Yemen met the UN Envoy to the war-torn country, Hans Grundberg, in Riyadh yesterday, the Saudi Press Agency has reported. Mohammed Bin Saeed Al-Jaber discussed international efforts to support peace in Yemen and end the war with the UN official.

Al-Jaber also supervises the Saudi Programme for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen. He and Grundberg reviewed the kingdom's efforts to support peace, alleviate the human suffering of the Yemeni people, and support the Yemeni government politically and economically.

The two discussed ways to enhance cooperation to support security efforts for a political solution in Yemen as well as support its security, stability and development.

On Sunday, Al-Jaber met the US envoy to Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, in Riyadh. They affirmed their support for the UN envoy's efforts regarding negotiations with various parties to reach a sustainable peace in Yemen.

Oman, the UN and international and regional parties are making efforts to extend the truce between the internationally-recognised Yemeni government and the Houthis. The two warring parties failed in October to reach an understanding to extend a six months truce amid mutual accusations of who was responsible for the impasse.