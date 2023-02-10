A warm community vibe: Gazans distribute lentil soup to passers by

Two Palestinian youths in Gaza who work in a coffee stand, moved away from their traditional offering and made a large vat of lentil soup which they distributed to passers-by.

The community building project came to life as temperatures in the Strip dropped, and the men wanted to provide their countrymen a warm and traditional dish which would help them see through the day.

The initiative was welcomed by the local community and taxi drivers who are among Gaza's lost earners.

