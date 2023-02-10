Arab countries extend help for quake victims in Turkiye, Syria

Several Arab countries have extended vital support, with rescue teams and relief supplies, to help in earthquake relief operations in Turkiye and Syria.

More than 19,300 people have died and over 77,700 others were injured after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Turkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

In neighbouring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,300, with more than 5,200 people wounded.

Saudi Arabia

Three Saudi planes arrived in the southern Turkish city of Adana with rescue teams, ambulances, volunteers and more than 200 tons of relief and medical supplies, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

More than 569,000 people have donated in a collection drive in Saudi Arabia, generating more than 192 million riyals ($51.2 million) for quake victims, according to data from the Saudi government's Sahem Platform.

UAE

As of Thursday, the United Arab Emirates had sent 22 planes – 15 to Turkiye and seven to Syria – with 640 tons of aid, several search and rescue teams and a fully equipped mobile field hospital.

On President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's directives, special prayers were held in mosques on Friday for the victims of the devastating quakes.

Al Ansari Exchange, a leading forex firm, announced a donation of 3.67 million dirhams ($1 million) for quake relief efforts.

Qatar

Government-owned Qatar TV is organising a relief campaign on Friday evening for citizens to donate and support earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Cabinet has pledged $30 million for relief efforts in Turkiye and Syria, according to the official news agency, KUNA.

The Social Affairs Ministry held a meeting with representatives of various charities on Thursday to coordinate relief operations.

The Namaa Charitable Society has distributed 8,000 meals and more than 3,000 blankets to people in the disaster area, the report said.

Bahrain

Special prayers were held in Bahrain's mosques for earthquake victims on Friday, the official news agency, BNA reported.

A campaign for donations was also launched in the country on Thursday.

Oman

Rescue teams and relief supplies from Oman arrived in Adana on Thursday, and have started working in the Hatay province, according to the Omani Civil Defence Authority.

Iraq

The Iraqi government, on Thursday, said it is sending two planes with relief items and medical supplies for earthquake victims in Turkiye.

Palestine

A 73-member Palestinian team reached Turkiye and Syria on Thursday to help out in ongoing quake relief efforts.

The Palestinian government has also launched a relief drive, with the Religious Endowments Ministry starting off the collection by donating $100,000.

In the Gaza Strip, dozens of people held a vigil for the earthquake victims on Thursday evening.

Libya

Moulay Guedidi, head of the Tuareg Social Council, called on people to donate and extend assistance to quake victims in Turkiye and Syria "through designated channels".

Mauritania

President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, on Thursday, directed the government to organise urgent support for Turkiye and Syria.

The National Rally for Reform and Development party also called on philanthropists to "extend a helping hand to the Turkish and Syrian peoples".

Sudan

The Sudanese Army announced on Friday that it has sent a plane to Turkiye with rescue teams and relief items.

Over the past two days, Jordan, Lebanon, Tunisia, and Egypt announced sending humanitarian aid for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

