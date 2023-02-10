IDF Chief of Staff makes secret visit to Bahrain

IDF Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, is visiting Bahrain to attend an international security conference, with the participation of senior military commanders from Arab countries, Walla reported.

According to the report, the Chief of Staff's visit was conducted in secret, but he was photographed sitting at a meeting with the Crown Prince of Bahrain published by the country's newspapers Thursday morning.

This is Halevi's first visit to one of the countries which signed the Abraham Accords with Israel, the report added.

READ: Sudan surprises Israel by rushing to normalise relations