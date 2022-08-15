Abraham Accords Conference called off by Israel as Arab States refuse to join

Israel has cancelled a Summit to mark the two-year anniversary of a peace treaty signed with Arab countries, local Israeli media reports.

According to the report, diplomats from several Arab countries declined to participate in a Summit in Israel to mark the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords is a peace treaty between the State of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States reached on 13 August, 2020. Morocco and Sudan joined the agreement later, following geo-political horse trading.

The report says the Arab countries do not want to interfere in Israel's upcoming elections by joining this meeting.

"It is with great sadness that we are forced to postpone the Conference marking the two-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords due to election exigencies, and in order to not drag our partners into the campaign," said Regional Cooperation Minister, Esawi Freige.

