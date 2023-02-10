Under US pressure, Lula delays Brazil docking of Iran warships

Brazil bowed to US pressure and declined an Iranian request for two of itsÂ warshipsÂ to dock in Rio de Janeiro at a time when Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was planningÂ his trip toÂ Washington to meet US leader Joe Biden, sources said.

Brazil's decision represents a gesture for closer ties with the Biden administration after US-Brazil relations soured under Lula's far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.Â The move came despite Lula's long-standing opposition toÂ US sanctions on Tehran,Â advocatingÂ for a neutral foreign policy, Reuters reports.

On 13 January, Brazil granted permission for the IRIS Makran & IRIS Dena ships to dock in Rio's portÂ duringÂ 23-30 January, according to a post in the official government gazette.

That window has been scrapped, with the ships now authorised to dock between 26 February and 3 March,Â Brazil's Foreign Ministry said.

A US official with direct knowledge of the situation said the prospect of Iranian warships in RioÂ ahead ofÂ Lula's meeting with Biden on FridayÂ "was something unpleasant we wanted to avoid."

"There were a lot of behind-the-scenes conversations about this, at many different levels," the official said, adding it was good news that the dates would no longer coincide.

A Brazilian military source confirmed that the federal government, via the ForeignÂ Ministry, had shifted the dates and blocked the Iranian ships from docking.

"It's true that there was a veto (from the government)," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity. "The Iranian ships could not come during this period."

A spokesperson for Brazil's ForeignÂ Ministry said it was a "wrong assumption" to say Washington had pressured Brazil.

"The ships not coming between 23-30 January had nothing to do with us, and then it was re-scheduled to 26 February-3 March," said the spokesperson. "Nothing to do with the US."

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Diplomacy with Iran was one of the highlights of Lula's efforts to bolster Brazil's international standing during his previous presidential mandate.

In 2010, he sought to broker a nuclear deal between Iran and the United States,Â travellingÂ to Tehran to meet then-President, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

LulaÂ recoiledÂ at US sanctions on Iran, and has declined toÂ choose sides inÂ the Russia-Ukraine war, saying Brazil is neutral and wants dialogue to reach peace.

READ: The strong ties between Brazil and Arab countries are reflected by the trade figures