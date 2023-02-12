Hopeful waiting continues in quake-hit Turkiye

Following the deadly earthquakes on Monday, which has so far killed over 25,000 people throughout Turkiye and Syria and destroyed at least 6,000 buildings, many expressed outrage at the poor quality and standards of housing in the impacted areas which contributed to their easy collapse.
