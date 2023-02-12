Turkiye police detains 12 over poor quality of housing collapsed in earthquake

Turkish police have detained 12 people deemed responsible for the collapse of buildings in Turkiye's south-eastern provinces affected by this week's earthquake, as authorities launch a series of investigations over a leading cause of the structures' instability.

Following the deadly earthquakes on Monday, which has so far killed over 25,000 people throughout Turkiye and Syria and destroyed at least 6,000 buildings, many expressed outrage at the poor quality and standards of housing in the impacted areas which contributed to their easy collapse.

According to the news agency DHA, those taken into custody included contractors involved in the construction or approvement of the buildings.

One of those contractors apprehended by Turkish police yesterday was responsible for a block of high-rise luxury apartments in Hatay province, which collapsed. He was reportedly detained at Istanbul airport while attempting to flee the country.

Another one detained yesterday was a contractor for a building in Gaziantep, who was also found by police in Istanbul.

There are expected to be more nationwide arrests and detentions in coming days and weeks, as part of a wave of investigations launched by prosecutors in provinces impacted by the earthquakes.

That comes especially after the public prosecutor in Diyarbakir issued arrest warrants for 29 people today, with Turkiye's Justice Ministry having ordered prosecutors in the 10 provinces to establish special "earthquake crimes investigation offices."