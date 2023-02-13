Envoy: Russia, Saudi step up military-technical cooperation

The Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sergey Kozlov, has revealed a major development in relations between Moscow and Riyadh, indicating that these relations have witnessed intensified work to expand military-technical cooperation, Sputnik reported yesterday.

"Relevant work in this area has recently intensified significantly. In particular, this is evidenced by regular bilateral contacts, including such a working format as the joint Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation," Kozlov told the Russian news agency.

Kozlov affirmed that Saudi Arabia and the United States continue to cooperate in the field of military-industrial complex, "despite frictions and complications that have recently emerged in bilateral relations."

Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that his ministry is committed to the dynamic development of military-technical cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

Russia's relations with the Arab Gulf states have witnessed remarkable development on several levels, such as military technical cooperation, through trade exchange and access to the cultural and humanitarian fields.

