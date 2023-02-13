Israeli detentions in Jerusalem are highest among Palestinian cities

The Israeli occupation detained 598 Palestinians, including 99 children and eight women in January, Palestinian rights groups said yesterday, stating that detentions of Palestinians in Jerusalem was highest when compared to other Palestinian cities in the occupied West Bank.

This came in a joint report issued by the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association and the Wadi Hilweh Information Centre in East Jerusalem.

In the report, the Palestinian rights groups said that the number of Palestinian prisoners inside the Israeli occupation's jails reached 4,780 at the end of January. They include 29 females and 160 minor -157 boys and three girls.

The highest number of detentions took place in Jerusalem with 255, then Hebron with 81 and the third highest number in Jenin at 62.

Israeli occupation authorities issued 260 administrative detention orders against Palestinians in January, including 103 new orders and 157 renewed orders.

The rights groups reiterated that the Israeli detention of Palestinians and Israeli army's crimes have been escalating steadily.

According to the report, the female Palestinian prisoners are facing the worst wave of human rights abuses, stressing that these amount to flagrant violations of international laws and conventions.

Female Palestinian prisoners have been subject to severe torture, a ban on family visits and humiliating inspections.

