Tens of thousands rally in sixth week of protests against Netanyahu government in Israel

Tens of thousands of people throughout Israel have rallied for the sixth consecutive week to express their opposition towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legislative effort to constrain the authority of the judiciary and his ultra-conservative policies.

Demonstrations, which have been organised each Saturday evening across the nation by the extremist right-wing coalition government led by Netanyahu, persisted during this sixth week of protests.

As reported by the Israeli media, a substantial number of Israelis, exceeding 100,000, participated in the demonstrations held in cities such as Tel Aviv, Haifa, West Jerusalem, Beersheba, Modi'in, and Herzliya.

