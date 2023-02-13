Nablus: Lions' Den 'set trap' for Israeli soldiers

The Palestinian Lions' Den resistance group said today that its fighters set up an "elaborate ambush" for Israeli troops who had entered Nablus to "detain militants".

The group said that its fighters used explosive devices as well as gunfire against the Israeli soldiers, who were "eliminated". In a brief media statement, it then forecast that the "cowardly" Israeli occupation army would "deny" that soldiers had been killed. "Instead, it will say that the deaths occurred in traffic accidents, on the mountains or as a result of illness."

"There were no Israeli casualties," reported Reuters, "but Israeli troops killed a 21-year-old Palestinian during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank that touched off clashes with gunmen on Monday."

The killing of Amir Bastami was confirmed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. He is the 48th Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces this year, said Haaretz.

