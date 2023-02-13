Portuguese / Spanish / English

Nablus: Lions' Den 'set trap' for Israeli soldiers

February 13, 2023 at 12:42 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Protest in West Bank against construction of Jewish settlement
Israeli forces intervene in Palestinians during a protest against the construction of Jewish settlement Beit Dajan district in Nablus, West Bank on February 10, 2023. [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]
 February 13, 2023 at 12:42 pm

The Palestinian Lions' Den resistance group said today that its fighters set up an "elaborate ambush" for Israeli troops who had entered Nablus to "detain militants".

The group said that its fighters used explosive devices as well as gunfire against the Israeli soldiers, who were "eliminated". In a brief media statement, it then forecast that the "cowardly" Israeli occupation army would "deny" that soldiers had been killed. "Instead, it will say that the deaths occurred in traffic accidents, on the mountains or as a result of illness."

"There were no Israeli casualties," reported Reuters, "but Israeli troops killed a 21-year-old Palestinian during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank that touched off clashes with gunmen on Monday."

The killing of Amir Bastami was confirmed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. He is the 48th Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces this year, said Haaretz.

READ: Abbas to ask UN to grant Palestine full membership

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments