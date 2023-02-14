Portuguese / Spanish / English

Guterres reiterates that all settlements are illegal under international law

February 14, 2023 at 4:07 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UN
Israeli Forces demolished a Palestinian home in Jerusalem
Israeli Police clash with demonstrators as Israeli forces who raid East Jerusalem's refugee camp of Shuafat [Saeed Qaq - Anadolu Agency]
 February 14, 2023 at 4:07 pm

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated last night that, "All of Israel's settlements are illegal under international law and a substantial obstacle to peace."

Guterres made his comment as he expressed his deep concern about the Israeli government's announcement that it is "legalising" nine settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank. Such outposts are illegal under international and even Israeli law.

"If these measures are implemented, they would further undermine prospects for a viable two-state solution," Guterres's spokesman told journalists.

The UN head called for an end to unilateral measures that undermine prospects for a political solution on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.

READ: Israel demolishes 4 Palestinian houses in Acre

Categories
International OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUN
Show Comments
Show Comments