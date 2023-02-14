Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel: Chaos in the Knesset over judicial reforms

Isreali politicians shout 'shame' and call for 'democracy' at a rowdy Knesset committee hearing, where panel members approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial judicial reforms, which would strip power from the courts and effectively allow the government to pick its own judges
February 14, 2023
