Israel: Chaos in the Knesset over judicial reforms
Isreali politicians shout 'shame' and call for 'democracy' at a rowdy Knesset committee hearing, where panel members approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial judicial reforms, which would strip power from the courts and effectively allow the government to pick its own judges
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.