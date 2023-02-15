Activists take Al-Quds Global Week to social media

Activists launched Al-Quds Global Week on social media on Monday aiming to highlight challenges facing the holy city of Jerusalem.

Muslim groups and organisations, including the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) and the Union of Palestine Scholars all took part in the event.

Ali Al-Qaradaghi, secretary-general of the IUMS, called on everyone to take part in the initiative by raising the issue on social media, holding meetings and giving interviews to the media.

"All Muslims around the world are partners in Palestine," said Mauritanian Muslim Scholar Mohammad Al Hassan Ould Al Dadou. "This is the best time to work for Palestine, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque."

On the sidelines of the Global Jerusalem Week, Jerusalem Amanati, a Sudanese forum, held a panel about Sudan's rapprochement with the Israeli occupation, highlighting the strategic dangers of normalisation for Khartoum.

