Germany: Arsonists set fire to earthquake donations

Truckloads of donations destined for earthquake victims in Turkiye were set on fire by arsonists at a Turkish supermarket near Dortmund, western Germany. The arsonists were also filmed pulling down a Turkish flag which they threw into the blaze, which caused around $21,500 in damage
February 15, 2023 at 12:05 pm

