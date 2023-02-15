Germany: Arsonists set fire to earthquake donations
Truckloads of donations destined for earthquake victims in Turkiye were set on fire by arsonists at a Turkish supermarket near Dortmund, western Germany. The arsonists were also filmed pulling down a Turkish flag which they threw into the blaze, which caused around $21,500 in damage
