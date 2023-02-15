Jordan rights group calls to strengthening social protection to fight forced labour

The Tamkeen Association for Legal Aid and Human Rights in Jordan has recommended strengthening social protection for poor families to tackle the problem of forced labour.

In a paper entitled 'Forced Labour and its Link to Human Trafficking', the body said not all forced labour is the result of human trafficking, while almost all cases of human trafficking lead to forced labour, which is the second most prevalent form of human trafficking and constitutes 34 per cent of the victims.

It explained that forced labour is not limited to a specific group, although it is more evident in some sectors than others, especially agriculture, factory work, construction, clothing, textiles, utilities, services and the entire private sector, while migrant workers, women and children are the groups most vulnerable to forced labour.

The paper said women, especially domestic workers, work in areas that make them more vulnerable to violations, especially those who work in homes, as the place of work and residence is the same, which exposes them to several violations, this includes deception regarding the nature of work, forced recruitment related to debts or economic status, employment based on deception regarding working conditions, the content and legality of the work contract, housing and living conditions, legal status, workplace and wages, forced work for long hours, restriction of freedom of movement and contact with others, and degrading work and living conditions, forcing the female worker to work in the employer's own business or for other family members, restricting freedom and depriving her of terminating the contractual relationship.

With regard to children, the paper showed that many children of immigrants, refugees,and the poorest citizens are subjected to forced labour, especially in the absence of a breadwinner where the child is forced to perform the functions of the breadwinner for the family. This leaves the child unable to leave their work environment in spite of the violations.