Jordan unemployment rate hits 23.1%

The unemployment rate in Jordan reached 23.1 per cent during the third quarter of last year, recording a 0.5 per cent increase from the second quarter.

In its quarterly report, the Department of Statistics indicated that the unemployment rate for males reached 20.5 per cent compared to 33.1 per cent for females, explaining that the unemployment rate for males decreased 0.2 per cent and increased for females by 3.7 per cent.

The results showed that 59.3 per cent of unemployed persons were high school graduates or had higher degrees.

According to the report, the unemployment rate varied according to the educational level and gender, where the percentage of unemployed males holding a bachelor's degree or higher was 29.5 per cent, compared to 81.8 per cent for females.

The unemployment rate among young people who are between 15 and 24 years old was 46.9 per cent.

The highest unemployment rate was recorded in Mafraq Governorate – 29.2 per cent, while the lowest unemployment rate was recorded in Madaba Governorate – 16.8 per cent.

According to the report, the results showed a clear disparity in the distribution of the labour force according to educational level and gender, as 56.2 per cent of the total male labour force had educational levels below secondary school, compared to 10.4 per cent for females.

The results also indicated that 71.9 per cent of the total female labour force had a bachelor's degree or higher, compared to 25.9 per cent of males.

Jordan: Passengers rescued as bus caught in flood