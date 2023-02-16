LNG shipment from UAE to Germany

German power company, RWE, on Wednesday announced the delivery of the first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the UAE to Germany, the Abu Dhabi-based energy company, ADNOC, published on its official webpage.

A shipment of 137,000 cubic metres of the supercooled fuel was delivered to the Elbehafen floating LNG terminal in Brunsbuttel, and is the "first ever LNG cargo to be shipped to Germany from the Middle East", the company said.

ADNOC also reported LNG shipment demonstrates UAE-German Energy Security and Industry Accelerator in action, advancing cooperation on energy security, decarbonisation and lower-carbon fuels.

