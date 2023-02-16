Palestinian death toll in Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 104

The Palestinian death toll in the earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria rose to 104 after the bodies of four Palestinians were recovered from under the rubble in Antakya, Turkiye.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Turkiye, Fayed Mustafa, confirmed that four Palestinians from the Musa family died as a result of the earthquake. He named the victims as mother Inshirah, her two daughters Majd and Rasha and her son Abdullah Musa. They were all residents of Antakya.

On Tuesday night, five Palestinians were founded dead in Antakya. Fatima Odeh, her daughter Faten Kardasi, her son Muhammad Kardasi, his wife Israa Odeh and Mona Habakzi also died as a result of the earthquakes that hit the region on 6 February.

Mustafa added that the number of Palestinian victims is likely to rise as more information becomes available and as more of the rubble is cleared.

As of yet, 53 Palestinians have been found dead in Turkiye and 51 in Syria as a result of the earthquakes.

