Europe Parliament bans Morocco lawmakers from entering headquarters

European Parliament has voted on a recommendation preventing Moroccan lawmakers from entering its headquarters until investigations into an alleged corruption case are complete, news agencies revealed on Friday.

The recommendation, which was approved by 401 votes and saw 133 abstentions, calls for: "A full investigation into corruption cases involving countries seeking to influence Parliament and taking the necessary measures in this regard."

Chair of the Moroccan-European Union Joint Parliamentary Committee Lahcen Haddad asserted that he believes "this is yet another act of gratuitous hostility against Morocco."

Haddad accused European Parliament of issuing rules without evidence, stressing that this proves an absence of democracy.

Morocco has previously officially responded to what was recently circulated regarding suspicions of corruption within the European Union.

