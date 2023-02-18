Russia to propose Gulf States partnership to produce Su-75 Checkmate fighter aircraft

Russia is to propose a partnership with the Gulf States to produce its cutting-edge fighter jet Su-75, also referred to as Checkmate, Russian media reported on Thursday.

"Rosoboronexport is considering options for joint design and manufacture of cutting-edge high-tech products, including a fifth-generation fighter based on the Checkmate light tactical aircraft," shared Rosoboronexport's Director General Alexander Mikheev.

Rosoboronexport is a Russian arms export agency, and Checkmate is a single-engine, stealth fighter aircraft under development by Sukhoi for export and the Russian Aerospace Forces.

READ: Sudan's Al-Burhan is a pawn in the hands of his sponsors in Egypt, Israel and Russia

"Middle East countries are Russia's traditional and important partners," Mikheev said, adding: "Rosoboronexport is implementing a lot of military-technical cooperation projects in the region."

He continued: "Today, we are busy working out proposals for the forms of partnership that could be of immediate interest to Middle East nations – primarily related to technology transfer, joint R&D and application of offset programmes."

Rosoboronexport is to organise a large-scale display of Russia's leading defence industry enterprises in the country's pavilion at IDEX 2023, the world's biggest international defence and security exhibition to be held in Abu Dhabi between 20 and 24 February.

READ: Israel is struggling to maintain a coherent position on Russia and Ukraine