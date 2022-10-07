Egypt-Emirates talks to improve cooperation in defence industries

Major General Dr Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support and Defence Industries within the Emirati Ministry of Defence, met with Major General Kamal Wafaa Radwan, Head of the Armament Authority of the Egyptian Ministry of Defence, to discuss new opportunities to strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields, especially the defence industries.

The meeting took place during Al Jabri's visit to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, according to the Emirates' news agency, WAM, on Friday.

The meeting witnessed the discussion of "new opportunities for strengthening the overall relations between the UAE and Egypt, most notably in defence industries and promoting partnerships between Emirati and Egyptian defence companies."

READ: Egypt tops list of arms importers from France

The two sides also exchanged "relevant expertise and talked about mutual cooperation in defence industries, as well as the resolutions, legislations and mechanisms for facilitating business among defence industry companies from both countries and integrating their research and development."

During his visit, Al Jabri also met with Major General Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Head of the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation, and invited him to the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2023 and the Naval Defence Exhibition and Conference (NAVDEX) 2023, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting addressed the future of the defence industries in both countries, as well as framework they will focus on in the coming period, especially regarding "entrepreneurship, advanced technologies, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, training citizen cadres, strategic partnerships with major international producers and supporting research and development."

On 26th September, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, the UAE's Minister of State for Defence Affairs, held a discussion session with the Egyptian Defence Minister, Colonel General Mohamed Zaki during his recent visit to Abu Dhabi.