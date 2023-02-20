EU allocates over $206m aid to Yemen

The EU, on Monday, announced that it will allocate over €193 million ($206 million) to Yemen, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The funding, revealed by Commissioner, Janez Lenarcic, during the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, will provide the most vulnerable with life-saving assistance, said the bloc in a statement.

Of the funds, €136 million will be provided to the Union's humanitarian partners, including the UN and NGOs, to help meet emerging needs resulting from ongoing violence and sudden disaster, according to the statement.

The rest, the development aid, is meant for food security and livelihood support, the statement concluded.

