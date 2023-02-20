Portuguese / Spanish / English

EU allocates over $206m aid to Yemen

HAJJAH, YEMEN - MARCH 07: A child carries aid distributed by charity organizations in Hajjah, Yemen on March 07, 2022. Civilians, who have been displaced and taken refuge in refugee camps as a result of Yemen's seven-year conflict between government forces and the Iranian-backed Houthis, are battling for survival in harsh conditions. Families that had to flee to safer places in Hajjah province received food supplies from charity organizations. ( Mohammed Al Wafi - Anadolu Agency )
A child carries aid distributed by charity organizations in Hajjah, Yemen on March 07, 2022 [Mohammed Al Wafi - Anadolu Agency]
The EU, on Monday, announced that it will allocate over €193 million ($206 million) to Yemen, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The funding, revealed by Commissioner, Janez Lenarcic, during the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, will provide the most vulnerable with life-saving assistance, said the bloc in a statement.

Of the funds, €136 million will be provided to the Union's humanitarian partners, including the UN and NGOs, to help meet emerging needs resulting from ongoing violence and sudden disaster, according to the statement.

The rest, the development aid, is meant for food security and livelihood support, the statement concluded.

WATCH: Yemen: doctors help children malnourished from war

