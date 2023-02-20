Tunisia's National Salvation tries to unify opposition to overthrow the coup gov't

Members of the National Salvation Front (NSFT), the main bloc opposing the measures of Tunisian President Kais Saied, emphasised the need to overcome all differences and divisions between the political and civil forces to save the country by overthrowing the "coup of July 25, 2021."

This came in a political seminar, during which participants criticised the campaign of arrests that the country witnessed last week, considering the move the liquidation of the government's political opponents on fabricated charges and not respecting legal procedures.

Head of the NSFT, Ahmed Najib Chebbi, said: "It is necessary to unify the position and build bridges between all to overthrow the coup and restore constitutional and democratic legitimacy." Adding that the recent arrest campaigns are "repressive attacks by the regime against its rivals."

"The NSFT," he said, "will continue to mobilise forces and the people to participate in mass demonstrations to overthrow the coup."

Last week, the Tunisian security forces launched an arrest campaign that included opposition politicians, a businessman and a media person without presenting clear charges.

