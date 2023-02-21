Iraq says no to normalisation with Israel

Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs renewed his country's rejection on Monday of normalisation of relations with the occupation state of Israel. Fuad Hussein denied reports about normalisation of ties with Israel during a press conference upon his return from Washington.

Hussein also denied that this issue was proposed for discussion during his meetings with senior American officials while he was in the US capital.

"We have not heard from the political blocs about the issue of the normalisation," he said. "All these reports are fake. Everyone knows the political situation in Iraq. It has been clear that such an issue has never been proposed."

