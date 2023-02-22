Palestine: Israel settlers cut dozens of olive saplings south of Nablus

Israeli settlers cut dozens of olive saplings in Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya village, which is located south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

Raja Owais, a Palestinian citizen from Al-Lubban, said that while he and fellow villagers were heading to their land near the Khan Al-Lubban area, they discovered that settlers had cut down around 80 olive saplings.

These saplings belong to the brothers Yaqoub, Akram and Raja Owais as well as another Palestinian local.

Owais pointed out that the settlers had previously attacked their land last year and cut down all the olive trees on it before the owners replanted them this year.

