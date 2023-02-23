Israel security official fears Palestinian response to massacre in Nablus

A senior Israeli security official warned that Palestinians may respond to the Israeli massacre committed against Palestinians in the West Bank city of Nablus that saw 11 Palestinians killed and 102 wounded.

Israeli Arabic-language news website Akka reported the Israeli official saying he expects a response from the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

"Smoke is spreading in the air," he said, "it could lead to a dangerous explosion. Certainly, we are getting ready for revenge attacks."

This came following the Israeli occupation forces' raid in the city of Nablus and murdering 11 Palestinians, including a 16-year-old boy, 72- and 68-year-old men, in addition to wounding 102 others.

Israeli warplanes launched several air strikes on alleged Palestinian resistance targets and sites in a number of areas across the besieged Gaza Strip before dawn today. The attack followed the Israeli occupation army's announcement earlier that six rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Ashkelon and settlements near the besieged enclave.

READ: OIC condemns Israel 'massacre' in Nablus as 'state terrorism'