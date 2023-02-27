Portuguese / Spanish / English

Entries open for 12th Palestine Book Awards

February 27, 2023 at 12:10 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Our Conferences, Palestine, UK
Middle East Monitor's (MEMO) Palestine Book Awards are back for the 12th year and we invite you to submit your best entries. Winning books will be chosen from a number of categories, including Academic, Translation, Creative, Memoir and Social History.

Winners will be announced at MEMO's awards ceremony to honour the best books written in English on the subject of Palestine.

As well as promoting existing books on Palestine, the awards encourage new authors to write about this extremely important topic with the aim of drawing attention to a cause that is at the heart of the Middle East.

Awards winners will be announced in November 2023 in the presence of publishers, authors, journalists, academics and politicians.

We welcome all books submitted by publishers. Please review the eligibility criteria and nominate a book here.

The list of previous winners can be found here.

2022 Winners of 11th Palestine Book Awards announced

 

Creative Award Winners

Heba HayekSambac Beneath Unlikely Skies

Mosab Abu TohaThings You May Find Hidden in My Ear: Poems from Gaza

Translation Award

Dalia and Mouin Rabbani, for their translation of Mohammad Sabaaneh's Power Born of Dreams

Academic Award Winners

Ashjan AjourReclaiming Humanity in Palestinian Hunger Strikes: Revolutionary Subjectivity and Decolonizing the Body

Lara Sheehi and Stephen SheehiPsychoanalysis Under Occupation: Practising Resistance in Palestine

Lynn WelchmanAl-Haq: A Global History of the First Palestinian Human Rights Organization

Counter Currents Award Winner

Saree MakdisiTolerance Is a Wasteland: Palestine and the Culture of Denial

Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

Sara Roy

