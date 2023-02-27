Entries open for 12th Palestine Book Awards

Middle East Monitor's (MEMO) Palestine Book Awards are back for the 12th year and we invite you to submit your best entries. Winning books will be chosen from a number of categories, including Academic, Translation, Creative, Memoir and Social History.

Winners will be announced at MEMO's awards ceremony to honour the best books written in English on the subject of Palestine.

As well as promoting existing books on Palestine, the awards encourage new authors to write about this extremely important topic with the aim of drawing attention to a cause that is at the heart of the Middle East.

Awards winners will be announced in November 2023 in the presence of publishers, authors, journalists, academics and politicians.

We welcome all books submitted by publishers. Please review the eligibility criteria and nominate a book here.

The list of previous winners can be found here.