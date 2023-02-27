Entries open for 12th Palestine Book Awards

Middle East Monitor's (MEMO) Palestine Book Awards are back for the 12th year and we invite you to submit your best entries. Winning books will be chosen from a number of categories, including Academic, Translation, Creative, Memoir and Social History.
Winners will be announced at MEMO's awards ceremony to honour the best books written in English on the subject of Palestine.
As well as promoting existing books on Palestine, the awards encourage new authors to write about this extremely important topic with the aim of drawing attention to a cause that is at the heart of the Middle East.
Awards winners will be announced in November 2023 in the presence of publishers, authors, journalists, academics and politicians.
We welcome all books submitted by publishers. Please review the eligibility criteria and nominate a book.
The list of previous winners can be found below.
2022 Winners of 11th Palestine Book Awards announced
Creative Award Winners
Heba Hayek – Sambac Beneath Unlikely Skies
Mosab Abu Toha – Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear: Poems from Gaza
Translation Award
Dalia and Mouin Rabbani, for their translation of Mohammad Sabaaneh's Power Born of Dreams
Academic Award Winners
Ashjan Ajour – Reclaiming Humanity in Palestinian Hunger Strikes: Revolutionary Subjectivity and Decolonizing the Body
Lara Sheehi and Stephen Sheehi – Psychoanalysis Under Occupation: Practising Resistance in Palestine
Lynn Welchman – Al-Haq: A Global History of the First Palestinian Human Rights Organization
Counter Currents Award Winner
Saree Makdisi – Tolerance Is a Wasteland: Palestine and the Culture of Denial
Lifetime Achievement Award Winner