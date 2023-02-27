First Israeli flight over Saudi-Oman airspace

Israel's national air carrier El Al yesterday began operating a new time-saving route via the airspace of Oman and Saudi Arabia, it said.

El Al Flight 083 departed from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport yesterday evening bound for Thailand's capital Bangkok, according to Xinhua, marking the first Israeli commercial flight using the new corridor.

The new route, the Israeli company said, would shorten flights to some Asian destinations by about two hours.

Le premier avion israélien à survoler Oman a décollé hier soir pour Bangkok.

Cette autorisation permet à El Al à survoler le ciel de l'Arabie saoudite et d'Oman et de réduire la durée de vol de 3 heures environ. #ELAL #Arabie_Saoudite #Oman #BANGKOK pic.twitter.com/byNl3htUAt — Gate 7 (@Gate7tweet) February 27, 2023

Last week, Oman announced that it would open its airspace to Israel following a similar move by Saudi Arabia in July 2022.

Israel does not have official ties with either Oman or Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Hanbaly, the Mufti of Oman, condemned the move and called for the rulers to retreat from this decision.

